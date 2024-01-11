100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martha Speaks

Alice Tells a Story/Pirates and Princesses

Season 6 Episode 1 | 24m 00s

When Alice tells the story of how she got Nelson, her class is confused. With a little help from Helen and T.D., she might be able to tell it correctly--even if it is about cats. / The girls needeth a castle and Truman and T.D. are on the hunt for a ship. The problem? Helen only has one tree house. Between buccaneers and royalty, who will prevail?

Aired: 06/16/14 | Expires: 03/08/24
Extras
Watch 25:15
Martha Speaks
Nurse Martha/TD Gets the Scoop
Martha gets a job as the vet's assistant. / Carolina starts a local newspaper.
Episode: S1 E23 | 25:15
Watch 2:03
Martha Speaks
A Winter Day in Wagstaff City
Martha and the gang play their new video game during a winter storm.
Clip: 2:03
Watch 1:48
Martha Speaks
Dogs Do Not Wear Sweaters!
Helen tries to convince Martha to wear the sweater Lucille made for her.
Clip: S6 | 1:48
Watch 2:20
Martha Speaks
T.D.'s Absorbing Mystery
T.D. tells Martha about his latest case.
Clip: 2:20
Watch 0:46
Martha Speaks
Martha Wants a Hot Dog!
Martha defines the word "appealing".
Clip: S6 | 0:46
Watch 0:46
Martha Speaks
Dignified and Undignified
Martha defines the words "dignified" and "undignified".
Clip: 0:46
Watch 1:32
Martha Speaks
Setting a Good Example
The kids brainstorm ideas for how to clean up the litter in the park.
Clip: S2 E8 | 1:32
Watch 0:46
Martha Speaks
Martha's Sluggish
Helen defines the word "sluggish".
Clip: S6 | 0:46
Watch 2:08
Martha Speaks
Meet Candy
Martha and Skits meet Grandpa Bernie's neighbor, Candy.
Clip: S6 | 2:08
Watch 0:46
Martha Speaks
Elderly and Youthful
Martha describes the difference between "elderly" and "youthful".
Clip: S6 | 0:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Martha Speaks Season 6
  • Martha Speaks Season 5
  • Martha Speaks Season 4
  • Martha Speaks Season 3
  • Martha Speaks Season 2
  • Martha Speaks Season 1
Watch 25:15
Martha Speaks
Nurse Martha/TD Gets the Scoop
Martha gets a job as the vet's assistant. / Carolina starts a local newspaper.
Episode: S1 E23 | 25:15
Watch 24:45
Martha Speaks
Martha's Holiday Surprise/We're Powerless!
Martha tries to rescue a family of kittens in a blizzard. / Wagstaff City loses power.
Episode: S6 E7 | 24:45
Watch 24:01
Martha Speaks
Martha's Sweater/The Mystery of the Missing Dinosaur
Martha tries to prove that sweaters and dogs don't mix./TD spots a familiar dinosaur toy.
Episode: S6 E2 | 24:01
Watch 24:00
Martha Speaks
Tomato, You Say/Martha Questions
Helen wants to know why T.D. has a tomato on his shirt. / Martha is speaking in questions.
Episode: S6 E6 | 24:00
Watch 24:00
Martha Speaks
Thou Callest Me a Dog/Martha’s Paper Chase
Martha has a taste for Shakespeare. / Martha stumbles upon a scoop for the paper.
Episode: S6 E4 | 24:00
Watch 24:00
Martha Speaks
Bookbots 3: Fit Fights Fat/Grandpa Bernie Cleans Up
The Bookbots struggle to get back in shape. / The dogs help clean Grandpa Bernie's garage.
Episode: S6 E3 | 24:00
Watch 24:01
Martha Speaks
April Fools/Bully For You!
T.D. tells Martha he's "too busy" for April Fools' Day./A new pooch is scaring local dogs.
Episode: S6 E5 | 24:01
Watch 12:45
Martha Speaks
April Fools
Martha smells a trap when T.D. is "too busy" to pull any pranks on April Fools' Day.
Episode: S6 E5 | 12:45
Watch 12:45
Martha Speaks
Bully for You!
A ferocious new pooch has local dogs' fur on end. Can anyone neutralize this bully's bark?
Episode: S6 E5 | 12:45
Watch 12:45
Martha Speaks
Martha's Canine Cleaners
Martha and Skits inadvertently turn Lily's little mess into a really big one!
Episode: S6 E8 | 12:45