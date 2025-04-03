April 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
April 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
What election results in Wisconsin and Florida tell us about voter sentiment
News Wrap: Myanmar earthquake death toll tops 3,000 as civil war hampers relief efforts
How Trump's sweeping new tariffs could shake up U.S. and global economies
West Philadelphia uses art to confront neighborhood problems and threats to democracy
How private equity's increasing role in health care is affecting patients
Important HHS services 'will grind to a halt' with cuts, former Secretary Sebelius says
Supreme Court case could decide if states can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
Professor explains why he's leaving Yale for Toronto as colleges react to Trump's threats
