100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 93 | 57m 46s

April 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/02/25 | Expires: 05/03/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E92 | 57:46
Watch 8:33
PBS News Hour
What Florida and Wisconsin elections tell us about voters
What election results in Wisconsin and Florida tell us about voter sentiment
Clip: S2025 E92 | 8:33
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Myanmar earthquake death toll tops 3,000
News Wrap: Myanmar earthquake death toll tops 3,000 as civil war hampers relief efforts
Clip: S2025 E92 | 6:45
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
How Trump's tariffs could shake up U.S. and global economies
How Trump's sweeping new tariffs could shake up U.S. and global economies
Clip: S2025 E92 | 6:46
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
West Philadelphia uses art to confront neighborhood problems
West Philadelphia uses art to confront neighborhood problems and threats to democracy
Clip: S2025 E92 | 7:04
Watch 8:20
PBS News Hour
How private equity in health care is affecting patients
How private equity's increasing role in health care is affecting patients
Clip: S2025 E92 | 8:20
Watch 8:35
PBS News Hour
Cuts will grind HHS work to a halt, former secretary says
Important HHS services 'will grind to a halt' with cuts, former Secretary Sebelius says
Clip: S2025 E92 | 8:35
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court hears Planned Parenthood Medicaid funding case
Supreme Court case could decide if states can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
Clip: S2025 E92 | 5:39
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Professor explains why he's leaving Yale amid Trump threats
Professor explains why he's leaving Yale for Toronto as colleges react to Trump's threats
Clip: S2025 E91 | 6:42
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
The impact of private equity's expansion into health care
The impact of private equity's expansion into health care
Clip: S2025 E91 | 7:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E92 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E91 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E90 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
March 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E89 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
March 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E88 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E87 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
March 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E86 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E85 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E84 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E83 | 57:46