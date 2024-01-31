100 WVIA Way
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham

Can Sharks Really Smell Blood From a Mile Away?

Season 1 Episode 5 | 14m 51s

Learn more about how shark noses work and how natural chemicals found in ink produced by their prey could unlock the secret to the ultimate shark repellent.

Aired: 12/27/23
Funding for SHARKS UNKNOWN WITH JASMIN GRAHAM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 10:43
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
These Sharks Eat Plants (And It Gets Weirder.)
The tiny bonnethead shark might be holding a secret or two.
Episode: S1 E7 | 10:43
Watch 10:54
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
This Gigantic Shark is a Huge Mystery
Explore how we find and tag a massive and mysterious shark: the basking shark.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:54
Watch 14:37
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
The New Technology Changing How We Track Sharks
Learn about how Environmental DNA can be used for conservation management practices.
Episode: S1 E4 | 14:37
Watch 12:05
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
How Does a Record-Breaking Ocean Heat Wave Impact Sharks?
Jasmin teams up with Weathered host, Maiya May, to search for sharks in the Gulf Stream.
Episode: S1 E3 | 12:05
Watch 13:09
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Something Strange Is Happening With These Leopard Sharks
Shark scientists head over to La Jolla to investigate a natural “shark spa.”
Episode: S1 E2 | 13:09
Watch 12:02
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Shark "Traffic Jam": Inside a Biscayne Bay Shark Survey
Shark scientists Jasmin and Amani teach students how to collect data from wild sharks.
Episode: S1 E1 | 12:02
