Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham

Shark "Traffic Jam": Inside a Biscayne Bay Shark Survey

Season 1 Episode 1 | 12m 02s

Jasmin joins PhD student Amani Webber-Schultz on a shark biodiversity survey off the coast of Miami. They are leading a workshop for Diversifying Ocean Sciences, an initiative to provide research experience to women and gender minorities of color. At sea, the students race to capture and release as many sharks as possible in order to provide data for long-term studies of Biscayne Bay’s ecosystem.

Aired: 07/24/23
Funding for SHARKS UNKNOWN WITH JASMIN GRAHAM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:43
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
These Sharks Eat Plants (And It Gets Weirder.)
The tiny bonnethead shark might be holding a secret or two.
Episode: S1 E7 | 10:43
Watch 10:54
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
This Gigantic Shark is a Huge Mystery
Explore how we find and tag a massive and mysterious shark: the basking shark.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:54
Watch 14:51
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Can Sharks Really Smell Blood From a Mile Away?
Could a shark prey unlock the secret to the ultimate shark repellent?
Episode: S1 E5 | 14:51
Watch 14:37
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
The New Technology Changing How We Track Sharks
Learn about how Environmental DNA can be used for conservation management practices.
Episode: S1 E4 | 14:37
Watch 12:05
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
How Does a Record-Breaking Ocean Heat Wave Impact Sharks?
Jasmin teams up with Weathered host, Maiya May, to search for sharks in the Gulf Stream.
Episode: S1 E3 | 12:05
Watch 13:09
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Something Strange Is Happening With These Leopard Sharks
Shark scientists head over to La Jolla to investigate a natural “shark spa.”
Episode: S1 E2 | 13:09