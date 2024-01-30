100 WVIA Way
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham

The New Technology Changing How We Track Sharks

Season 1 Episode 4 | 14m 37s

Jasmin Graham visits shark researcher and data analyst, Apryl Boyle, at El Porto Beach, California to learn about the work she’s done to help surfers become community scientists. Find out what we can learn from Environmental DNA (eDNA), how it’s analyzed, and how it can be used for conservation management practices.

Aired: 11/26/23
Funding for SHARKS UNKNOWN WITH JASMIN GRAHAM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Watch 10:43
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
These Sharks Eat Plants (And It Gets Weirder.)
The tiny bonnethead shark might be holding a secret or two.
Episode: S1 E7 | 10:43
Watch 10:54
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
This Gigantic Shark is a Huge Mystery
Explore how we find and tag a massive and mysterious shark: the basking shark.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:54
Watch 14:51
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Can Sharks Really Smell Blood From a Mile Away?
Could a shark prey unlock the secret to the ultimate shark repellent?
Episode: S1 E5 | 14:51
Watch 12:05
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
How Does a Record-Breaking Ocean Heat Wave Impact Sharks?
Jasmin teams up with Weathered host, Maiya May, to search for sharks in the Gulf Stream.
Episode: S1 E3 | 12:05
Watch 13:09
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Something Strange Is Happening With These Leopard Sharks
Shark scientists head over to La Jolla to investigate a natural “shark spa.”
Episode: S1 E2 | 13:09
Watch 12:02
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Shark "Traffic Jam": Inside a Biscayne Bay Shark Survey
Shark scientists Jasmin and Amani teach students how to collect data from wild sharks.
Episode: S1 E1 | 12:02
