100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham

How Does a Record-Breaking Ocean Heat Wave Impact Sharks?

Season 1 Episode 3 | 12m 05s

Jasmin Graham teams up with Weathered host, Maiya May, to search for sharks in the Gulf Stream off the coast of Jupiter, Florida. With shark researchers, Deborah Azevedo and Hannah Medd, as their guides, Jasmin and Maiya discuss the impacts of July’s ocean heatwave on sharks and what future events like this one might mean for these cold-blooded creatures.

Aired: 11/05/23
Funding for SHARKS UNKNOWN WITH JASMIN GRAHAM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 10:43
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
These Sharks Eat Plants (And It Gets Weirder.)
The tiny bonnethead shark might be holding a secret or two.
Episode: S1 E7 | 10:43
Watch 10:54
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
This Gigantic Shark is a Huge Mystery
Explore how we find and tag a massive and mysterious shark: the basking shark.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:54
Watch 14:51
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Can Sharks Really Smell Blood From a Mile Away?
Could a shark prey unlock the secret to the ultimate shark repellent?
Episode: S1 E5 | 14:51
Watch 14:37
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
The New Technology Changing How We Track Sharks
Learn about how Environmental DNA can be used for conservation management practices.
Episode: S1 E4 | 14:37
Watch 13:09
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Something Strange Is Happening With These Leopard Sharks
Shark scientists head over to La Jolla to investigate a natural “shark spa.”
Episode: S1 E2 | 13:09
Watch 12:02
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Shark "Traffic Jam": Inside a Biscayne Bay Shark Survey
Shark scientists Jasmin and Amani teach students how to collect data from wild sharks.
Episode: S1 E1 | 12:02
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:43
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
These Sharks Eat Plants (And It Gets Weirder.)
The tiny bonnethead shark might be holding a secret or two.
Episode: S1 E7 | 10:43
Watch 10:54
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
This Gigantic Shark is a Huge Mystery
Explore how we find and tag a massive and mysterious shark: the basking shark.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:54
Watch 14:51
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Can Sharks Really Smell Blood From a Mile Away?
Could a shark prey unlock the secret to the ultimate shark repellent?
Episode: S1 E5 | 14:51
Watch 14:37
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
The New Technology Changing How We Track Sharks
Learn about how Environmental DNA can be used for conservation management practices.
Episode: S1 E4 | 14:37
Watch 13:09
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Something Strange Is Happening With These Leopard Sharks
Shark scientists head over to La Jolla to investigate a natural “shark spa.”
Episode: S1 E2 | 13:09
Watch 12:02
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Shark "Traffic Jam": Inside a Biscayne Bay Shark Survey
Shark scientists Jasmin and Amani teach students how to collect data from wild sharks.
Episode: S1 E1 | 12:02