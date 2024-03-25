100 WVIA Way
Shark scientist Jasmin Graham travels to shark hotspots in North America to interview her scientist peers and research collaborators. Jasmin and her guests investigate little-known shark species and use cutting-edge technology to solve mysteries about shark biology and ecology. This series showcases the next generation of shark scientists who exemplify the growing diversity in shark science.

Funding for SHARKS UNKNOWN WITH JASMIN GRAHAM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:43
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
These Sharks Eat Plants (And It Gets Weirder.)
The tiny bonnethead shark might be holding a secret or two.
Episode: S1 E7 | 10:43
Watch 10:54
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
This Gigantic Shark is a Huge Mystery
Explore how we find and tag a massive and mysterious shark: the basking shark.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:54
Watch 14:51
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Can Sharks Really Smell Blood From a Mile Away?
Could a shark prey unlock the secret to the ultimate shark repellent?
Episode: S1 E5 | 14:51
Watch 14:37
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
The New Technology Changing How We Track Sharks
Learn about how Environmental DNA can be used for conservation management practices.
Episode: S1 E4 | 14:37
Watch 12:05
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
How Does a Record-Breaking Ocean Heat Wave Impact Sharks?
Jasmin teams up with Weathered host, Maiya May, to search for sharks in the Gulf Stream.
Episode: S1 E3 | 12:05
Watch 13:09
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Something Strange Is Happening With These Leopard Sharks
Shark scientists head over to La Jolla to investigate a natural “shark spa.”
Episode: S1 E2 | 13:09
Watch 12:02
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Shark "Traffic Jam": Inside a Biscayne Bay Shark Survey
Shark scientists Jasmin and Amani teach students how to collect data from wild sharks.
Episode: S1 E1 | 12:02