Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham

These Sharks Eat Plants (And It Gets Weirder.)

Season 1 Episode 7 | 10m 43s

The tiny bonnethead shark might be holding a secret or two. Host Jasmin Graham joins her former mentee Kathy Liu to uncover why male and female bonnetheads may be exhibiting sexual dimorphism and whether cryptic speciation is another phenomenon found in this mini shark.

Aired: 02/21/24
Funding for SHARKS UNKNOWN WITH JASMIN GRAHAM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Watch 10:54
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
This Gigantic Shark is a Huge Mystery
Explore how we find and tag a massive and mysterious shark: the basking shark.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:54
Watch 14:51
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Can Sharks Really Smell Blood From a Mile Away?
Could a shark prey unlock the secret to the ultimate shark repellent?
Episode: S1 E5 | 14:51
Watch 14:37
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
The New Technology Changing How We Track Sharks
Learn about how Environmental DNA can be used for conservation management practices.
Episode: S1 E4 | 14:37
Watch 12:05
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
How Does a Record-Breaking Ocean Heat Wave Impact Sharks?
Jasmin teams up with Weathered host, Maiya May, to search for sharks in the Gulf Stream.
Episode: S1 E3 | 12:05
Watch 13:09
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Something Strange Is Happening With These Leopard Sharks
Shark scientists head over to La Jolla to investigate a natural “shark spa.”
Episode: S1 E2 | 13:09
Watch 12:02
Sharks Unknown with Jasmin Graham
Shark "Traffic Jam": Inside a Biscayne Bay Shark Survey
Shark scientists Jasmin and Amani teach students how to collect data from wild sharks.
Episode: S1 E1 | 12:02
