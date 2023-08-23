9 Shows to Hear this September on WVIA Radio

Tannhäuser

Saturday, September 2, 1pm

From Europe, we traverse continents to land in China to hear four operas from Beijing’s exceptional National Centre for the Performing Arts. Following on their success last season, we’re honored to bring these exceptional productions to listeners across the United States. First up is Wagner’s audience-favorite Tannhäuser! Endrik Wottrich stars as Tannhäuser, with Barbara Haveman as Elizabeth, Giuseppina Piunti as Venus, Markus Werba as Wolfram, and many more.

Feminine Fusion - Women of Color: Hispanic and Latinx Musicians

Sunday, September 3, 2pm

This week, we highlight some of the Hispanic and Latinx musicians as they showcase their incredible talents. A June 2016 article in the Minnesota Star Tribune tells us just 2.5% of orchestra musicians are Latino. On this episode of Feminine Fusion, we highlight the achievements of several Hispanic and Latino women in the classical music world.

Beat Latino – Mariachi!

Sunday, September 3, 3pm

Beat Latino celebrates in every hour a different facet of the extraordinary diversity of the Latin & Latino musical universe. This edition of Beat Latino, "¡Mariachi!" is a homage to the traditional Mexican music that is the heart and soul of the land.

A lively selection of mariachi tunes that goes way beyond lots of guys in hats and horns! Traditional tunes, mariachi versions of Beatles´music, jazz mariachi, ska mariachi, mariachi gone rogue and more! Hosted in English and Spanish by Catalina Maria Johnson, so that nearly all who enjoy the music will also have access to the information.

The Ballad of the Canal

Saturday, September 9, 1pm

Chinese composer YIN Qing’s The Ballad of the Canal, presented here for the very first time on US radio. This beautiful opera celebrates the ups and downs of life on the canal, full of joy and sorrow, life and death, righteousness and evil—all sung in a virtuosic and stunning style.

Concierto

Sunday, September 10, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists are alternated with music by Spanish and Latin American composers.

This week we visit musical vacation spots in Spain and Latin America, with an evocation of Mallorca by Isaac Albeniz, and the Copacabana in Brazil courtesy of pianist Cristina Ortiz. We also visit musical vacation spots such as Andalusia with music by Joaquin Turina, and Puerto Rico is represented by the Symphony No. 3, “La Salsa,” by Roberto Sierra.

La Fille du Régiment

Saturday, September 16, 1pm

La Fille du Régiment, Donizzeti’s light-hearted and humorous story features another fabulous cast that combines the talents of Western and Chinese artists. Sabina Puértolas stars in the role as Marie, with Giovanni Romeo as Sulpice, SHI Yijie as Tonio, WANG Hexiang as Hortensius, and ZHAO Denghui as Un Caporal.

L.A. Philharmonic

Sunday, September 17, 2pm

Conductor: Eva Ollikainen Soloist: Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Thorvaldsdottir: Archora (U.S. premiere, LA Phil commission) Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Suite

La fanciulla del West

Saturday, September 23, 1pm

The first part of the 2023 Opera Series ends with a bang, featuring an epic production of Puccini’s La fanciulla del West staring Amarilli Nizza as Minne, Claudio Sgura as Jack Rance, Marco Berti as Dick Johnson, and KOU Jing as Nick. Acclaimed conductor LÜ Jia leads the NCPA Orchestra and Chorus for these exciting productions from China’s leading opera house.

L.A. Philharmonic

Sunday, September 24, 2pm

Conductor: Gustavo Dudamel Soloist: Gabriel Cabezas, cello Reid: West Coast Sky Eternal (world premiere, LA Phil commission) Smith: Lost Coast (world premiere, LA Phil commission) Beethoven: Symphony No. 7