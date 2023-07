Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” podcast, about the latest on the sagging commercial real estate market in San Francisco, where hotel owners are no longer making loan payments and a major mall owner is giving up its prime location.

