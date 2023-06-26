100 WVIA Way
A man in Spain secured his 57th Guinness World Record over the weekend

Published June 26, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

A man in Spain secured his 57th Guinness World Record over the weekend. Christian Rodriguez is what you call a serial world-record breaker. He's currently the fastest man to have done 100-meter sprint backwards, in a sack and blindfolded. His latest one - running in 2-3/4-inch stilettos. Rodriguez said his training was exhaustive and specific. That's also how I approach walking in heels.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.