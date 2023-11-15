Diwali: A Photo Essay

Diwali celebrations are being held around the world, including Scranton.

Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is the largest holiday in India and marks the Hindu New Year. The celebration is 5 days long and is celebrated with food and decorations.

At a temple in Scranton, families brought different types of homemade food for the deities.

Diwali gets its name from the row of clay lamps that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects them from darkness.