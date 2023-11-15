100 WVIA Way
Diwali: A Photo Essay

By Aimee Dilger
Published November 15, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST
Shilap Patel, Narmada Patel, Sharb Patel, Kiran Patel and Bindu Patel prepare a wheat bread that will be fried.
1 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali001.jpg
Shilap Patel, Narmada Patel, Sharb Patel, Kiran Patel and Bindu Patel prepare a wheat bread that will be fried.
Aimee Dilger
Women roll out small discs of wheat bread to be fried.
2 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali002.jpg
Women roll out small discs of wheat bread to be fried.
Aimee Dilger
Kokila Patel and Divya Desai fry the discs which puff up.
3 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali003.jpg
Kokila Patel and Divya Desai fry the discs which puff up.
Aimee Dilger
Each day the Gods on the alter are dressed in cloth and jewelry at 4 a.m. This room holds all of the items that may be used.
4 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali004.jpg
Each day the Gods on the alter are dressed in cloth and jewelry at 4 a.m. This room holds all of the items that may be used.
Aimee Dilger
Men sort home baked foods that will be placed in a mountain before the gods on the alter.
5 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali005.jpg
Men sort home baked foods that will be placed in a mountain before the gods on the alter.
Aimee Dilger
Many different items are brought to the temple to be placed for Diwali.
6 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali006.jpg
Many different items are brought to the temple to be placed for Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
Gotham helps arrange items before the Gods. Each person placing items is barefoot and must be cleaned prior to entering the alter area.
7 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali007.jpg
Gotham helps arrange items before the Gods. Each person placing items is barefoot and must be cleaned prior to entering the alter area.
Aimee Dilger
Food items are placed before the Gods for Diwali.
8 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali008.jpg
Food items are placed before the Gods for Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
Woman pray at the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Scranton.
9 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali009.jpg
Woman pray at the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger
The Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple is packed for Diwali.
10 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali010.jpg
The Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple is packed for Diwali.
AIMEE DILGER
A young boy rests in his mother's arms on Sunday for Diwali.
11 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali011.jpg
A young boy rests in his mother's arms on Sunday for Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
Candles are lit to commemorate the Hindu God Rama's return and light over darkness.
12 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali012.jpg
Candles are lit to commemorate the Hindu God Rama's return and light over darkness.
AIMEE DILGER
A woman waves a flag during singing at the Diwali festival.
13 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali013.jpg
A woman waves a flag during singing at the Diwali festival.
Aimee Dilger
A curious boy at Diwali.
14 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali014.jpg
A curious boy at Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
The men sing and play instruments at the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple.
15 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali015.jpg
The men sing and play instruments at the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple.
Aimee Dilger
Diwali is the light overcoming darkness.
16 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali016.jpg
Diwali is the light overcoming darkness.
Aimee Dilger
Temple members wave light to the Gods.
17 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali017.jpg
Temple members wave light to the Gods.
Aimee Dilger
A young girl lights a candle for Diwali.
18 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali018.jpg
A young girl lights a candle for Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
A candle lit for Diwali.
19 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali019.jpg
A candle lit for Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
Women wash themselves in light.
20 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali021.jpg
Women wash themselves in light.
Aimee Dilger
A woman listens to a song during a Diwali service.
21 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali022.jpg
A woman listens to a song during a Diwali service.
Aimee Dilger
Food is placed before the Hindu diety.
22 of 22  — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali023.jpg
Food is placed before the Hindu diety.
Aimee Dilger

Diwali celebrations are being held around the world, including Scranton.

Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is the largest holiday in India and marks the Hindu New Year. The celebration is 5 days long and is celebrated with food and decorations.

At a temple in Scranton, families brought different types of homemade food for the deities.

Diwali gets its name from the row of clay lamps that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects them from darkness.
Aimee Dilger
See stories by Aimee Dilger