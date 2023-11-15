Diwali: A Photo Essay
1 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali001.jpg
Shilap Patel, Narmada Patel, Sharb Patel, Kiran Patel and Bindu Patel prepare a wheat bread that will be fried.
Aimee Dilger
2 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali002.jpg
Women roll out small discs of wheat bread to be fried.
Aimee Dilger
3 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali003.jpg
Kokila Patel and Divya Desai fry the discs which puff up.
Aimee Dilger
4 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali004.jpg
Each day the Gods on the alter are dressed in cloth and jewelry at 4 a.m. This room holds all of the items that may be used.
Aimee Dilger
5 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali005.jpg
Men sort home baked foods that will be placed in a mountain before the gods on the alter.
Aimee Dilger
6 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali006.jpg
Many different items are brought to the temple to be placed for Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
7 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali007.jpg
Gotham helps arrange items before the Gods. Each person placing items is barefoot and must be cleaned prior to entering the alter area.
Aimee Dilger
8 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali008.jpg
Food items are placed before the Gods for Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
9 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali009.jpg
Woman pray at the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger
10 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali010.jpg
The Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple is packed for Diwali.
AIMEE DILGER
11 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali011.jpg
A young boy rests in his mother's arms on Sunday for Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
12 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali012.jpg
Candles are lit to commemorate the Hindu God Rama's return and light over darkness.
AIMEE DILGER
13 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali013.jpg
A woman waves a flag during singing at the Diwali festival.
Aimee Dilger
14 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali014.jpg
A curious boy at Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
15 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali015.jpg
The men sing and play instruments at the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple.
Aimee Dilger
16 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali016.jpg
Diwali is the light overcoming darkness.
Aimee Dilger
17 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali017.jpg
Temple members wave light to the Gods.
Aimee Dilger
18 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali018.jpg
A young girl lights a candle for Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
19 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali019.jpg
A candle lit for Diwali.
Aimee Dilger
20 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali021.jpg
Women wash themselves in light.
Aimee Dilger
21 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali022.jpg
A woman listens to a song during a Diwali service.
Aimee Dilger
22 of 22 — 11142023_WVIA_Diwali023.jpg
Food is placed before the Hindu diety.
Aimee Dilger
Diwali celebrations are being held around the world, including Scranton.
Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is the largest holiday in India and marks the Hindu New Year. The celebration is 5 days long and is celebrated with food and decorations.
At a temple in Scranton, families brought different types of homemade food for the deities.
Diwali gets its name from the row of clay lamps that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects them from darkness.