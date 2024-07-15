Lehman Township solar meeting overflows into parking lot

Over 170 residents crowded into Lehman Township’s municipal hall and the parking lot for a hearing on the township’s first solar project.

Susquehanna Solar, a South Carolina company, wants to build a 46-acre solar farm on agricultural land in Lehman Township, Luzerne County. Residents packed the July 15 conditional use hearing, demanding the township move the meeting to a larger location where all interested residents could hear the meeting.

Township Chairman David Sutton tabled the hearing to accommodate the crowd. The conditional use hearing will be at Lake Lehman High School. However, Sutton added that it will take at least a month to schedule a time and to post meeting notices.