Lehman Township solar meeting overflows into parking lot

By WVIA News
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:37 PM EDT
Residents from Lehman Township and surrounding communities came to hear about a potential solar project in Luzerne County on July 15. Township supervisors moved the hearing to a later date because the municipal building can not accommodate the 170 residents who came to the meeting.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Over 170 residents crowded into Lehman Township’s municipal hall and the parking lot for a hearing on the township’s first solar project.

Susquehanna Solar, a South Carolina company, wants to build a 46-acre solar farm on agricultural land in Lehman Township, Luzerne County. Residents packed the July 15 conditional use hearing, demanding the township move the meeting to a larger location where all interested residents could hear the meeting.

Township Chairman David Sutton tabled the hearing to accommodate the crowd. The conditional use hearing will be at Lake Lehman High School. However, Sutton added that it will take at least a month to schedule a time and to post meeting notices.
