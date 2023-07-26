Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery restoration workshop this Friday

A gravestone preservation workshop is coming to the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery on North River Street on Friday. It’s part of a national tour led by Jonathan Appell of Atlas Preservation.

Appell will join the cemetery’s restoration committee from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on July 28 for a tour and gravestone cleaning demonstration. Participants will have the chance to work on a stone with provided supplies.

The event is free and open to the public, but the City of Wilkes-Barre says participants should bring their own water, snacks, sunscreen, bug spray and chair. A break will be held around noon.