100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News News Briefs

Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery restoration workshop this Friday

By WVIA News
Published July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT

A gravestone preservation workshop is coming to the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery on North River Street on Friday. It’s part of a national tour led by Jonathan Appell of Atlas Preservation.

Appell will join the cemetery’s restoration committee from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on July 28 for a tour and gravestone cleaning demonstration. Participants will have the chance to work on a stone with provided supplies.

The event is free and open to the public, but the City of Wilkes-Barre says participants should bring their own water, snacks, sunscreen, bug spray and chair. A break will be held around noon.

More information on the national tour is available at 48statetour.com.

News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News