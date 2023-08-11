Red Cross: Blood donations needed in Pa.

The American Red Cross is short of around 25,000 blood donations nationwide – especially for type O negative, type O positive, type B negative, and type A negative reserves.

If you don’t know your blood type, donating blood is an easy way to become informed. The Red Cross notifies new donors of their blood type following their donation.

All August donors will win a 10 dollar e-gift card to their movie theater of choice.

Schedule your appointment on the Red Cross Donor app, through RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.