100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News News Briefs

Red Cross: Blood donations needed in Pa.

By WVIA News
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT

The American Red Cross is short of around 25,000 blood donations nationwide – especially for type O negative, type O positive, type B negative, and type A negative reserves.

If you don’t know your blood type, donating blood is an easy way to become informed. The Red Cross notifies new donors of their blood type following their donation.

All August donors will win a 10 dollar e-gift card to their movie theater of choice.

Schedule your appointment on the Red Cross Donor app, through RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News