West Nile virus detected in Lackawanna County

Officials have located West Nile virus in Lackawanna County.

No human cases have been reported, but the county said they collected a positive mosquito sample at the intersection of Palm Street and Crown Avenue in the City of Scranton.

County officials and the state department of environmental protection advised residents to take precautions like eliminating standing water around their homes - water in birdbaths should be changed weekly and swimming pools should be kept clean and chlorinated.

County officials said this is the fourth case of West Nile that has been detected in Lackawanna County this summer.