100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News News Briefs

Fundraiser will benefit the Monroe County Historical Association

By WVIA News
Published August 17, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT

"Raise Your Glass & Support the Past” for the Monroe County Historical Association.

The fundraising dinner and auction for the historical association will be held on Sept. 7. The event from 6 to 9 p.m. is at the Skytop Lodge, this year's premier sponsor.

It will feature a three-course dinner paired with a selection of wines accompanied by the live music of the Erin McClelland Trio. An online silent auction will be held leading up to the event.

The fundraiser is $165 per person. Reservations with payment must be made by Aug. 25.

For more details or to make a reservation, contact the Monroe County Historical Association at 570-421-7703 or visit www.MonroeHistorical.org.

Tags
News Briefs WVIA News
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News