Fundraiser will benefit the Monroe County Historical Association

"Raise Your Glass & Support the Past” for the Monroe County Historical Association.

The fundraising dinner and auction for the historical association will be held on Sept. 7. The event from 6 to 9 p.m. is at the Skytop Lodge, this year's premier sponsor.

It will feature a three-course dinner paired with a selection of wines accompanied by the live music of the Erin McClelland Trio. An online silent auction will be held leading up to the event.

The fundraiser is $165 per person. Reservations with payment must be made by Aug. 25.

For more details or to make a reservation, contact the Monroe County Historical Association at 570-421-7703 or visit www.MonroeHistorical.org.