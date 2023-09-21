100 WVIA Way
Workshop scheduled on controlling the bad bug

By WVIA News
Published September 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT

A free workshop on the invasive pest, Spotted Lanternflies, will be held at Wilkes University.

The event, hosted by the Luzerne Conservation District along with Penn State Extension, will inform the public about the bad bug and provide tools to help control them.

It will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Henry Student Center on West South Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Participants will receive a free circle trap to help control the population of the Spotted Lanternfly.

Registration is required. Contact Keith George at 570-674-7991 x6 or keith@luzcd.org.

