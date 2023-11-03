Schuylkill Food Network’s Pantries in November

Schuylkill County residents can visit their local food drive in November.

Visit the “area served” section of Schuylkill Food Network’s page on Schuylkill Community Action’s website to find your local pantry. Organizers ask residents to only attend their designated pantry so more visitors can be served.

Volunteers are always welcome and can sign up to help the food network by contacting the network’s Food Coordinators at (570) 391-6728.

Date and Location:

Saturday, November 4th: Williams Valley

Saturday, November 11th: New Ringgold and Ringtown

Tuesday, November 14th: Minersville and Pottsville

Wednesday, November 15th: Schuylkill Valley and Tri-Valley

Thursday, November 16th: Ashland and Frackville

Friday, November 17th: Schuylkill Haven

Saturday, November 18th: McAdoo, Pine Grove, and Tremont

Tuesday, November 21st: Coaldale