Pittston job readiness expo on Nov. 9

By WVIA News
Published November 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST

If you’re interested in joining the workforce or want more information on skilled employment, registration is open for a job readiness expo on Thursday, Nov. 9 in Luzerne County.

The City of Pittston, PA CareerLink and other partners will host a free workshop at the Pittston Memorial Library at 47 Broad Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes lunch, but registration is required.

Attendees can expect presentations by NEPA RISE and the Commission on Economic Opportunity. Local employers and vendors booths will also be available.

To find the schedule and register online, go to pittstonrda.com/job-ready-expo.
