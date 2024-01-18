Public comment period to open for PPL electric billing issues

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) agreed to open a public comment period for PPL Electric customers who experienced billing issues between the end of 2022 and mid-2023.

Nearly 50,000 PPL accounts saw unexpected increases of 50% or more in their electric bills, according to the commission's investigation. Some 48,000 customers received no bills at all.

The utility regulator has proposed PPL pay a $1 million penalty and absorb $16 million in associated costs. Some funds would go toward late or overcharged accounts.

Members of the public will be able to weigh in on the proposed penalties during the comment period, which has yet to begin. PUC will share information in the next issue of the PA Bulletin — WVIA News will relay the details when they're available.

