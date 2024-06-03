100 WVIA Way
Free sun protection at Pennsylvania's state parks

By WVIA News
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT

Sunscreen is available at state parks across the commonwealth.

Pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers supply 30+ SPF Sun Station USA sunscreen.

The stations are at 52 state parks including:

  • Beltzville
  • Frances Slocum
  • Hickory Run
  • Lackawanna
  • Promised Land
  • Ricketts Glen
  • Shikellamy
  • Tobyhanna
  • Tuscarora
  • Worlds End

The sunscreen program began in 2017. According to the state the program can potentially reach an estimated 3 million visitors this season.
A cancer prevention fund from the Department of Health covers the costs of the sunscreen.
