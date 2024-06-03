Free sun protection at Pennsylvania's state parks
Sunscreen is available at state parks across the commonwealth.
Pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers supply 30+ SPF Sun Station USA sunscreen.
The stations are at 52 state parks including:
- Beltzville
- Frances Slocum
- Hickory Run
- Lackawanna
- Promised Land
- Ricketts Glen
- Shikellamy
- Tobyhanna
- Tuscarora
- Worlds End
The sunscreen program began in 2017. According to the state the program can potentially reach an estimated 3 million visitors this season.
A cancer prevention fund from the Department of Health covers the costs of the sunscreen.