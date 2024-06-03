Free sun protection at Pennsylvania's state parks

Sunscreen is available at state parks across the commonwealth.

Pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers supply 30+ SPF Sun Station USA sunscreen.

The stations are at 52 state parks including:



Beltzville

Frances Slocum

Hickory Run

Lackawanna

Promised Land

Ricketts Glen

Shikellamy

Tobyhanna

Tuscarora

Worlds End

The sunscreen program began in 2017. According to the state the program can potentially reach an estimated 3 million visitors this season.

A cancer prevention fund from the Department of Health covers the costs of the sunscreen.