Pop up clinic to provide free healthcare, volunteers needed

By WVIA News
Published July 10, 2024 at 10:32 AM EDT

A popup clinic in Scranton will provide free medical, dental and vision care. The Indo-American Community of Scranton partnered with Senator Marty Flynn to bring Remote Area Medical to the area in early August. The clinic will be held on August 3rd and 4th at Scranton High School. It will start at 6 a.m. both days, no insurance or identification needed. The public will be able to receive general health check ups, dental cleanings and vision tests. Primary care physicians, optometrists and ophthalmologists, dentists and other healthcare professionals are being asked to volunteer for the event. Organizers are also looking for general support volunteers 18 and older. To register to volunteer, visit https://volunteer.ramusa.org/.
