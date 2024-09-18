The Wilkes-Barre YMCA hosts a Healthy Senior Day and Kids Flick and Float

The Wilkes-Barre YMCA unveils its new accessible pool ramp and aquatics wheelchair Saturday, Sept 21.

The celebration will kick off with a free open house and the YMCA’s second annual Healthy Senior Day. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, YMCA staff will show off classes and facilities for seniors, including free bingo games, a health fair and flu and COVID immunizations. From 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m, kids can try out swim programming and try out for swim teams or lessons. The swim teams meet three to five times per week and will accept youth between the ages of 5 to 18. Kids can also enjoy a showing of The Goonies movie starting at 2 p.m. Seniors can also try out mobility-friendly water sports during the event.

Sam Reinhardt, aquatics coordinator, said in an emailed statement, “Open House activities this Saturday are really meant to introduce seniors and families to Y aquatics, where we aim to have people of all ages and abilities exercise and enjoy water safely – from kids who are intent on swimming competitively, to people with mobility challenges who use water to help them exercise. The new pool ramp and water wheelchair is another sign of that commitment.”

The YMCA’s Healthy Senior Day is sponsored by Highmark. YMCA staff will also provide free senior tech help during the event. Students from Wilkes University’s School of Pharmacy will work with Weis Markets to provide flu and COVID immunizations during the event.