Dry conditions in NEPA cause brush fires and stronger law enforcement

The current dry conditions have elevated the risk of fire across Northeast Pennsylvania.

Scranton Firefighters and crews from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are battling a brush fire on Montage Mountain in Lackawanna County.

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge said the fire is contained to around 60 acres. He’s hoping it will be out by Tuesday.

Firefighters from Minnesota, Montana and Idaho helped battle the blaze, Judge said, adding it’s part of DCNR’s interstate agreement.

DCNR has also prohibited camp fires on state lands.

The City of Wilkes-Barre’s fire department reminded residents Monday that there will be zero tolerance while enforcing the city’s open burn ordinance. The city says eight open burn citations have already been issued over the past three weeks.

Schuylkill County is the only area in Northeast and Central PA still listed by the state as under a drought warning.

According to the National Weather Service there will be some relief. A low pressure system will move up the east coast Wednesday through Friday. There could be a chance of snow, especially in the higher elevations.

