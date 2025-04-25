Electric City Trolley Museum joins 'Museums for All' program

It's 'all aboard' for a new generation of museum-goers.

The Lackawanna County-run Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton is now part of the Museums for All program, expanding access for families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The national program provides families free or reduced admission to museums throughout the United States simply by presenting their EBT card and a photo ID. At the trolley museum, that means eligible visitors can experience the museum’s historic streetcars for just $3 per person for up to four people.

Museum manager Chris Calvey said he hopes the program promotes generational interactivity, where families can teach children about trolley history through personal stories and a shared experience.

“Why have a couple of dollars be a burden for them?” Calvey said. “They could come in, feel comfortable in a safe environment and receive a nice experience as a family unit.”

Museums for All was started in 2014 by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and Association of Children’s Museums (ACM).

More than 1,450 institutions, from art museums, children’s museums, science centers and beyond, participate in the program, including more than 90 in Pennsylvania. All provide reduced admission, ranging from free to $5, to visitors presenting their EBT card.

The program encourages regular museum visits by minimizing economic barriers. It has saved eligible visitors more than $175 million nationwide.

Calvey applied for the program after learning about it at the Everhart Museum in Scranton.

“I thought it was a wonderful opportunity to provide to those less fortunate,” he said.

The Everhart Museum joined Museums for All last summer. Camille Dantone, the Everhart's director of education, said the program has been a great success so far.

“Altogether, from July 2024 to April 25, 2025, we have had 482 out of 10,471 patrons utilizing the Museums for All program,” Dantone said.

That’s approximately 1 in 20 visitors.

For the trolley museum, this new program will accompany existing free and accessible trolley excursions funded by the Electric City Trolley Museum Association.

“It's a good feeling that a government entity can provide this to the community and I'm looking forward to getting the word out there,” Calvey said.

The trolley museum is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trolley excursions are offered Thursday to Sunday through October at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

In addition to the trolley museum and the Everhart, other area museums participating in Museums for All include:

