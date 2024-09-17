Pennsylvania to distribute $3M to help schools provide free menstrual products

Pennsylvania students will soon have access to free menstrual products in schools. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration announced late last week that $3 million will be distributed to school districts, intermediate units, career and technical centers as well as brick-and-mortar charter schools to provide period products at no cost to students.

Advocates, including Pennsylvania’s First Lady Lori Shapiro, argue that so-called period poverty (the lack of access to menstrual products and hygiene education) can be a major disruptor in a student’s education.

“By providing free period products in schools, we are reducing stress for young people and making sure they can learn without more unnecessary distractions,” Lori Shapiro said. “I’m proud we got this done to support students across our Commonwealth and ensure no student has to miss school due to having their period.”

The funding was earmarked in this year’s $47.6 billion state budget and will be proportional to the total number of students enrolled in a school. Pittsburgh Public Schools will receive $34,604 to provide menstrual products. Educational facilities across Allegheny County are set to receive roughly $256,000.

Nearly a dozen other states have launched similar initiatives in the last five years to provide free menstrual products in schools, homeless shelters and prisons, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Menstrual products are subjected to sales taxes since they are classified as a nonessential good. More than 20 states have sought to eliminate sales tax on the products in an attempt to increase affordability.

Though Harrisburg has recognized period poverty as an issue with the new initiative, the state does not publish extensive data about how many students struggle to access menstrual products. But a 2021 online survey of U.S. teens found that 23% struggled to afford menstrual products. The survey was conducted by the nonprofit PERIOD and Thinx, a period underwear brand. The issue is most prevalent among lower-income students.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said period poverty has resulted in students across the commonwealth missing class.

“We know that students are missing valuable learning opportunities when they have their periods because they don’t have access to menstrual products,” Bogen said. “Providing menstrual hygiene products for students will positively impact public health and education for young people throughout Pennsylvania.”

School districts do not need to apply to receive funding through the grant program and some districts may opt out. Any remaining funds following the first round of grants will be dispersed in a second round.

State officials said that schools should consider privacy, responsiveness, access, and education when developing and implementing strategies to make period products available to their students. The state has published guidance for districts about choosing products to buy and how best to make them available.

“Students deserve to learn in environments where they are safe, healthy, and cared for—and providing schools with menstrual products at no charge will ensure that no learner has to miss school because they can’t access the care they need,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.

Funds can be used through the end of June.

