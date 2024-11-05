Swing state stress: mental health experts offer advice on how to cope with election week

Feeling stressed about the outcome of the presidential election? You’re not alone. More than three-fourths of Americans cite the future of the country as a key source of stress, according to the American Psychological Association’s Stress in America poll .

“This election has everybody on pins and needles,” said Josette Sullins, health care executive and founder of Phoenix-based Dēhp integrative care clinics. She also pointed to the survey’s finding that nearly a third of U.S. adults say the political climate has put a strain on their relationships with their family.

More than 7 in 10 adults are worried the election results could lead to violence and more than half (56%) said they believe the 2024 presidential election could be the end of democracy in the United States.

A sense of uncertainty hangs over the 2024 presidential contest with many polls showing a tight race in key swing states, including Pennsylvania. And according to Dr. Alicia Kaplan, a psychiatrist with Allegheny Health Network, the stress of the current political climate comes after several years of nerve-wracking uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re coming off of a couple of years of really bad uncertainty,” she said. “We’ve seen that anxiety rates have gone up, especially in the youth.” About one in five adolescents report experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis .

With election results likely to remain unclear late Tuesday evening, mental health experts are urging people to practice self-care and reach out for help if needed this week.

Here’s some of their advice:

Take a breath and touch grass. Literally.

Slower deep breaths can reduce anxiety, fear and blood pressure. That’s why Dr. Jack Rozel, medical director of Resolve Crisis Services of UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, suggests trying out breathing exercises this week to ease the tension.

“It sounds like such a silly skill, but it’s such an important, basic thing,” Rozel said. “We teach it to lots of people who need to find ways to calm down quickly.”

Courtesy of the American Heart Association

Be it during a meditation or while doing another activity, Rozel suggests a breathing technique that requires one to slowly inhale through the nose, hold for a few seconds, exhale slowly and hold for a few more seconds before repeating the process.

Breathing techniques like these can reduce physical stress in the body as well as improve mental well-being.

Taking a walk in nature — or around the block — is another proven method to lower the stress hormone cortisol. It can also help regulate the sleep cycle, something everyone is readjusting this week as clocks reset to standard time Sunday.

“Taking a walk in nature and paying attention to the sounds that you hear, taking in all your senses — even for a short period of time — that can be really effective,” Kaplan said.

And being out in nature also allows the mind to take a break from the constant bombardment of information and screens, she added.

Consider skipping the election night party

While many are expected to gather in bars and other venues on election night to await the returns, that might not be a great plan for everyone, according to Sullins.

“If you are super anxious, it's just not going to be healthy for you to gather and watch the numbers,” she said. “Find a different way,” like attending a smaller gathering of close friends, she said.

Kaplan suggested catching up with a friend you haven’t heard from recently or focusing on something else “just so that we’re not constantly waiting for the verdict… don’t do anything that’s going to make you more anxious.”

But even staying home might not avoid stress for some. About 32% of the APA’s survey respondents said politics and civil discourse has strained relationships with their family members. For those who live in politically divided households, Rozel suggests setting a rule not to talk about politics if tensions rise.

“Intentionally drawing that boundary and saying, ‘I don't want to talk about this issue, this politically sensitive topic... You are too important to me. Our relationship is too important. Let's shift to something else, because I don't want to have this conflict,’” he said.

Turn off the TV and put down the phone

Much of America will be glued to their televisions monitoring projections and scrolling their phones to read social media reaction Tuesday night. But the constant updates buzzing in the palm of your hand all night might not be best for everyone.

Rozel said this prolonged stress doesn’t align with the way our bodies have evolved to deal with crises. “We do the fight, flight freeze,” he said. “Adrenaline surge and … we get out of there. That’s what our bodies and brains do to get us to survive.”

“It's not a great response for navigating complex social political landscapes, to be supportive to our friends, to allow compassion and rage for ourselves in stressful times,” he said.

Instead of spending hours listening to a continuous news feed, Rozel suggests catching the highlights at the top of the hour newscast. And avoid political takes on social media altogether.

“Have something positive and distracting in your schedule,” he said. “Play a game of cards, watch a favorite movie, enjoy a little bit of comfort food.”

Focus on what you can control and be nice to yourself

While you might not be able to control the outcome of the election, you can focus on taking care of yourself and others, Rozel said.

“At an individual level, we may not be able to do much with the bigger things that are happening around us over the coming days and weeks beyond making sure that we're casting our ballot,” Rozel said.

Kaplan stressed the importance of “self-compassion” during times of high stress. “It's not easy to be in this position right now. It's not easy to be frightened or hopeful,” she said.

“You only have control over what you can do,” she said. “So if you go out and vote, you can be proud of yourself.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 9-8-8 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.