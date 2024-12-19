Disability rights advocates thank outgoing Sen. Bob Casey and share hopes for next administration

U.S. Senator Bob Casey chaired his final Aging Committee Hearing last week. He lost his reelection campaign in November. The hearing focused on improving disability rights in the workforce.

Disability rights advocates thanked Casey for his service, and shared their hopes for the future.

Erin Willman is the founder and CEO of White Cane Coffee in Warren, Pennsylvania. She lost her sight when she was 15. She testified at the hearing.

“We are not yet where we need to be when it comes to disability access and acceptance, but we are getting there," Willman said.

Willman ran a write-in primary campaign to represent Pennsylvania’s 65th district. She lost in November’s general election against incumbent Republican Kathy Rapp.

"Even though I lost my election, I found the majority of people that I met were accepting of me as a viable candidate," Willman said. "The best part of the experience was having younger people come up to me and tell me that because of my running for office, they too feel that they can also create change in their community in both large and small ways."

During the hearing, Casey touted his record championing access for people with disabilities. He introduced the ABLE program, which helps people with disabilities save and invest money. He also introduced legislation that made federal websites more accessible.

But, Casey said there is still a lot of work ahead.

“Whether it's living wages or wealth building, access to higher education, accessible technology, home and community based services, and accessibility to ensure civic participation," Casey said.

As for bills that haven't passed, Casey and other advocates say they hope the next administration will take up the RISE Act to improve higher education accessibility, a proposed rule to phase out the sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities, and a bill to make it easier for those with disabilities to run for public office.

Casey has represented Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for nearly 18 years. Republican Dave McCormick officially takes office on Jan. 3, 2025.

