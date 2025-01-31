Pa. lawmakers highlight $2.5 million federal grant for statewide sexual assault kit tracking system

The U.S. Department of Justice is awarding $2.5 million for Pennsylvania to create a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system. The funding will go toward implementing a law passed last year.

State Sen. Wayne Langerholc was the prime sponsor for legislation to create a secured electronic rape kit tracking system.

“This is a very, very monumental announcement for this money," Langerholc said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed that legislation into law in late October, but Langerholc said the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency applied for federal grant funding before it passed.

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis said less than half of all rape cases reported in 2023 were cleared. The statewide tracking system will help survivors monitor the process.

“We hope the statewide system will lead to more cases being solved and more rapists being put where they belong in jail," Davis said.

Davis said state agencies will work together to reduce the number of untested rape kits. Parts of the federal grant funding will also go toward training and technical assistance to rape crisis programs, hospitals, and law enforcement.

“For too long, survivors of sexual assault have been left in the dark regarding the status of their rape kits," said Gabriella Romeo, the Public Policy Director of the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect. "Pennsylvania now joins nearly 35 other states and Washington, D.C. that have implemented rape kit tracking systems.”

Lawmakers hope to have the tracking software ready by the end of the year.

It's unclear if the federal funding freeze, which is currently blocked, would affect this funding.

