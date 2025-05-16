Trump Middle East trip and Biden book are on political radar screen this week

Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Lisa Mullins invite Rick Klein of ABC News and Francesca Chambers of USA Today to discuss the takeaways from President Trump’s trip to the Middle East this week, conservative opposition to President Trump’s spending bill, and what Democrats are saying about new claims this week about former President Joe Biden’s mental acuity as he sought reelection.

