K.K. Gordon, playwright, and Art Walsh, director,

speaking about the play, For the Least of Them,

centering on the "Labor Priest," Msgr. John J. Curran.

There will be a performance on Sunday, June 1, 2025,

at 2:00 pm in Courtroom No. 3 of the Lackawanna

County Courthouse in Scranton, presented by the

Lackawanna Historical Society.

For information: www.lackawannahistory.org/