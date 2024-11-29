This week, we highlight the History Center on Main Street in Mansfield. The episode features historian Joyce Tice and Steve McCluskey, who share their passion for preserving the town's rich history. Joyce Tice explains how the museum began as an outgrowth of her interest in geology and local history. Starting in her barn in 2003, it later moved to its current home in a former Methodist church. The center's primary mission is to preserve Mansfield's historical artifacts, particularly photographs, which provide invaluable insights into the town's people and culture.

Innovation and accessibility are central to the museum’s approach. The center uses QR codes to provide detailed information about its artifacts and maintains an online catalog showcasing over 5,000 items, making local history more accessible to the public. The center also engages the community through projects like a historical trail featuring signage that honors local figures and events, blending recreation with education. This initiative helps instill pride in Mansfield's residents by highlighting their town's unique historical milestones.

The History Center further fosters community involvement through quarterly seminars and commemorative exhibits, such as a celebration of Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday and the Mansfield Girl Scouts’ centennial. However, the center faces challenges, particularly in sustaining its operations. Tice and McCluskey emphasize the need for a paid manager to ensure the museum’s continuity, as it currently relies heavily on volunteers. Post-pandemic, participation from university students and interns has also declined, creating additional hurdles.

Throughout the episode, Tice and McCluskey express their dedication to preserving and celebrating Mansfield's history. By connecting the past, present, and future, the History Center not only educates but also strengthens community pride, showing residents and visitors alike that Mansfield is far from "a nothing"—it is a place with meaningful stories and lasting contributions.

The History Center on Main Street

61 Main Street

Mansfield, PA 16933

Phone: (570) 250-9829

Hours: 11 am-3 pm (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)

Email: joycetice.com

joycetice/histcent.htm

histcent83@gmail.com

Genealogy information by appointment.

View their Facebook Page here.