Buggytown, USA

Before there were car companies, there was a buggy industry. Mifflinburg in Union County was right in the middle of it all. And if you'd like, you can still see it for yourself.

The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum preserves an intact 19th century carriage factory, one of dozens that existed there through the years at the industry's peak. Buggytown, U.S.A. was responsible for producing thousands of horse drawn carriages each year, sold all across the nation.

Eventually, automobiles would take over and many of the factories closed. But by the 1970s, one still remained: W.A. Heiss Coach Works. And not just the walls of the building. Inside is 40 years of buggy making history, including tools, paint, tires, count books, even vehicles in progress.

It's a small site turned historical representation of the Keystone State's role in transportation at the turn of the 20th century.