Williamsport Toy Trains

Toy trains are not just for kids. Many toy train aficionados say one of the largest and finest toy train collections in the entire United States is here in central Pennsylvania. The Thomas T. Tabor Museum is housed in the Lycoming County Historical Society. Part of that includes the LaRue Shempp model Train exhibit. LaRue Shempp is a Williamsport native who became interested in trains as a little boy.

Over the years, his collection grew to hundreds and hundreds of toy train models, including, according to the museum, many rare examples. Some prototypes for models that were never built, and even one that was owned by President Ronald Reagan. Although Shempp liked searching for new pieces all over the world, he felt strongly that his collection remain in Williamsport. It's now on permanent display at the Thomas T. Taber Museum.