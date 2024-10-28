Fall Birding

100 WVIA Way
By Julie Sidoni | WVIA News
Published October 28, 2024 at 1:48 PM EDT

We humans here in Pennsylvania know what fall means. Beautiful foliage, crisper temperatures, a transition from summer into winter. Our feathered friends, though, are busy this time of year, which means it's a great time for birders to catch a glimpse. According to the State Game Commission, October is the month for Raptor migration. Peregrine falcons and red tailed hawks, among others, are visible right now as many from the northeastern part of the country head south.

If you're a fan of catching bald eagles in flight, state officials say most adult eagles have already migrated, but younger eagles are doing so now. There's no shortage of places from which to view various species. But many experts point out the state's southern ridge tops are excellent vantage points, such as Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near the Schuylkill/Berks County Line.

Julie Sidoni | WVIA News
Juile Sidoni currently serves as WVIA's Director of Journalism. Julie began her award-winning journalism career in public radio, at the NPR affiliate WDUQ-FM in Pittsburgh.
