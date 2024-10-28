Fall Birding

We humans here in Pennsylvania know what fall means. Beautiful foliage, crisper temperatures, a transition from summer into winter. Our feathered friends, though, are busy this time of year, which means it's a great time for birders to catch a glimpse. According to the State Game Commission, October is the month for Raptor migration. Peregrine falcons and red tailed hawks, among others, are visible right now as many from the northeastern part of the country head south.

If you're a fan of catching bald eagles in flight, state officials say most adult eagles have already migrated, but younger eagles are doing so now. There's no shortage of places from which to view various species. But many experts point out the state's southern ridge tops are excellent vantage points, such as Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near the Schuylkill/Berks County Line.