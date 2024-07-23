Ode to Onions 

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Onions are now in peak season. They are simple, yet versatile and are more than just a tear-inducing addition to our dishes.

They are packed with vitamins C, B6 and folate, in addition to minerals like manganese, and potassium. They also provide quercetin, an antioxidant that can reduce inflammation and promote heart health.

Incorporating onions into your diet may aid in lowering blood pressure, managing cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases. They also provide prebiotic fibers that aid in digestion and foster gut health.

Whether it is a white, yellow, red, green onion or shallot, onions can enhance the flavor of your dish in many ways.

Check out the June/July HealthyBites magazine for recipe ideas using onions.

