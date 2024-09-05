100 WVIA Way
Coming Soon - WVIA's Pop Shop!

Published September 5, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Are you obsessed with all-things pop culture, but can’t seem to find anywhere that offers smart, fun, and sometimes irreverent conversations on the topics you love?

Then you’re invited to check out Pop Shop, a new WVIA podcast hosted by college professors Alan Austin and Patrick Hamilton.

Each week, we’ll talk about the biggest happenings on the scene, including movie premiers, new hit shows, toys, games, and so much more!

Stream new episodes of Pop Shop every Saturday wherever you get your podcasts!

