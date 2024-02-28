Daniel Feels Two Feelings/The Neighborhood Carnival

Up, up and away! Daniel, Katerina, and O are excited to fly a kite, but get frustrated when it won't stay in the air. They find out that it's okay to feel two feelings at the same time. / The Neighborhood Carnival is in town, and Daniel wants to ride the Ferris wheel for the very first time. But when he gets to the carnival, he feels both excited and scared. Will Daniel ride the Ferris wheel?