Carpenter Bees Stab Flowers to Steal Their Nectar

Extras
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Corals create an underwater "snowstorm" by sending tiny white spheres up the water column.
Ever wonder how those tiny, jumpy flies got onto your bathroom wall?
Jellyfish clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.
As temperatures rise, the brown dog tick is more likely to feast on you.
This fuzzy acorn weevil uses her snout to drill through an acorn's shell.
Beekeepers and scientists are helping honeybees fight off varroa mites.
Ladybugs may be the cutest insects around, but they don't start off that way.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Deep Look Season 11
-
Deep Look Season 10
-
Season 9
-
Deep Look Season 8
-
Deep Look Season 7
-
Deep Look Season 6
-
Deep Look Season 5
-
Deep Look Season 4
-
Deep Look Season 3
-
Deep Look Season 2
-
Deep Look Season 1
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Corals create an underwater "snowstorm" by sending tiny white spheres up the water column.
Ever wonder how those tiny, jumpy flies got onto your bathroom wall?
Jellyfish clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.
As temperatures rise, the brown dog tick is more likely to feast on you.
This fuzzy acorn weevil uses her snout to drill through an acorn's shell.
Beekeepers and scientists are helping honeybees fight off varroa mites.
Ladybugs may be the cutest insects around, but they don't start off that way.