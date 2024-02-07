Watch Spawning Corals Synchronize With the Night Sky

Extras
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Ever wonder how those tiny, jumpy flies got onto your bathroom wall?
Jellyfish clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.
As temperatures rise, the brown dog tick is more likely to feast on you.
This fuzzy acorn weevil uses her snout to drill through an acorn's shell.
Beekeepers and scientists are helping honeybees fight off varroa mites.
Ladybugs may be the cutest insects around, but they don't start off that way.
Do cockroaches -- daring, disgusting disease vectors -- have anything at all to offer us?
Covered in a shiny bubble, the alkali fly scuba dives in California's Mono Lake.
