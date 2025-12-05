100 WVIA Way
Deep Look

This Stick Insect Has a Peppermint-Scented Secret Weapon

Season 12 Episode 16 | 4m 46s

The peppermint stick insect packs a peppermint-scented blast powerful enough to fend off hungry predators in Australia’s ancient Daintree rainforest. Check out how this clumsy vegetarian survives using a unique blend of chemistry and camouflage.

Aired: 12/08/25
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Save The Grapes! Enter The Mealybug Destroyer!
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Episode: S12 E12 | 3:57
Watch 4:30
Deep Look
Pick Your Player: Dragonfly vs Damselfly
Dragonflies and damselflies may look alike, but these expert hunters have distinct strategies.
Episode: S12 E11 | 4:30
Watch 3:28
Deep Look
Tiger Beetles Bite First, Ask Questions Never
Tiger beetles sprint so quickly they momentarily outrun their own vision!
Episode: S12 E10 | 3:28
Watch 3:50
Deep Look
These Lovebugs Have Attachment Issues
Lovebugs can spend anywhere from a half-hour to a couple of days attached to each other.
Episode: S12 E9 | 3:50
Watch 20:06
Deep Look
Beach Day? These 5 Surprising Creatures are Hanging Out Too
Do you really know who you’re sharing the beach with?
Episode: S12 E8 | 20:06
Watch 17:48
Deep Look
The 4 Most Ruthless Ants We’ve Ever Filmed
Fire ants, kidnapper ants, honeypot ants and Argentine ants are ruthless!
Episode: S12 E7 | 17:48
Watch 4:42
Deep Look
Clothes Moths Got Your Sweater? There's a Wasp for That
Tiny parasitoid wasps might help you say bye-bye to those smelly mothballs.
Episode: S12 E6 | 4:42
Watch 4:36
Deep Look
Why Mosquitoes Buzz in Your Ear
The mosquito buzzing that you find annoying and disgusting is irresistible to a male mosquito.
Episode: S12 E5 | 4:36
Watch 4:12
Deep Look
Spider Love Is a Battlefield
A male long-jawed orb weaver spider uses his huge jaws to avoid getting eaten while mating.
Episode: S12 E4 | 4:12
Watch 4:47
Deep Look
This Jumping Spider Trains Itself to Kill
Regal jumping spiders are masterful hunters with their athletic leaps, sharp fangs and lethal venom.
Episode: S12 E3 | 4:47