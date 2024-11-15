100 WVIA Way
Deep Look

These Bees Hustle to Put Food on the Table

Season 11 Episode 15 | 23m 22s

You know honeybees make honey, but did you know they make bread too? And four other types of bees are also dedicated chefs! Alfalfa leafcutting bees take a punch from a flower for your ice cream. Blue orchard bees bring you almonds and sweet cherries. Plus, stingless bees protect their tasty honey in creative ways. And bindweed bees’ way of gathering pollen deserves a fashion award.

Aired: 11/14/24
Extras
Watch 5:00
Deep Look
How Sunflowers Bring All the Bees to the Yard
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Episode: S11 E14 | 5:00
Watch 19:31
Deep Look
The Bizarre Biology of 5 Bloodsucking Creatures
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:31
Watch 4:32
Deep Look
This Mite-y Beetle Buries the Dead to Start a Family
Burying beetles haul mouse carcasses into the dirt and prep them to start a family.
Episode: S11 E12 | 4:32
Watch 3:47
Deep Look
Watch Salamanders Skydive!
Wandering salamanders can skydive in the branches of the tallest trees in the world.
Episode: S11 E11 | 3:47
Watch 4:45
Deep Look
How Can These Flies Live in Oily Black Tar Pits?
The petroleum fly and their larvae thrive in the natural asphalt at the La Brea Tar Pits.
Episode: S11 E10 | 4:45
Watch 5:15
Deep Look
Watch This Starfish Protect Her Babies From Danger
Six-rayed sea stars make great moms, caressing and protecting their babies for months!
Episode: S11 E9 | 5:15
Watch 4:12
Deep Look
Fly Metamorphosis is a Beautiful Nightmare
House flies deploy a specialized organ called the ptilinum to break out of their pupa!
Episode: S11 E8 | 4:12
Watch 6:15
Deep Look
Stingless Bees Guard Tasty Honey With Barricades, Bouncers and Bites
Stingless bees don’t have stingers. So, how do they keep honey thieves away?
Episode: S11 E7 | 6:15
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
Meet the Bug You Didn't Know You Were Eating
After cochineals die, their legacy lives on in the brilliant red hue produced by their hemolymph!
Episode: S11 E6 | 5:16
Watch 3:44
Deep Look
Watch Ferns Get Freaky
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
Episode: S11 E5 | 3:44
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Deep Look Season 11
  • Deep Look Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Deep Look Season 8
  • Deep Look Season 7
  • Deep Look Season 6
  • Deep Look Season 5
  • Deep Look Season 4
  • Deep Look Season 3
  • Deep Look Season 2
  • Deep Look Season 1
