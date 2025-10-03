100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Deep Look

Pick Your Player: Dragonfly vs Damselfly

Season 12 Episode 11 | 4m 30s

Dragonflies and damselflies may look alike, but these expert hunters have distinct strategies. Dragonflies rule the open skies, while damselflies hover like tiny helicopters through dense vegetation. Each is perfectly adapted to its environment. So, in this game, which player do you choose?

Aired: 10/06/25
Extras
Watch 14:54
Deep Look
4 of the Deadliest Tiny Hunters We've Ever Filmed
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
Episode: S11 E18 | 14:54
Watch 4:54
Deep Look
Want a Cozy, Free Home? Ask This Caterpillar How
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Episode: S12 E1 | 4:54
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Beware of Flesh-Eating Sand Piranhas at the Beach
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Episode: S11 E17 | 3:49
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Lacewing Bachelors Vibrate to Find a Valentine
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
Episode: S11 E16 | 3:49
Watch 23:22
Deep Look
These 5 Bees Are Waaay More Than Honey and Stingers
These five types of bees collect food and make their nests in surprising ways.
Episode: S11 E15 | 23:22
Watch 5:00
Deep Look
How Sunflowers Bring All the Bees to the Yard
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Episode: S11 E14 | 5:00
Watch 19:31
Deep Look
5 of the Worst Tiny Bloodsuckers That Have Ever Bitten Us
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:31
Watch 4:32
Deep Look
This Mite-y Beetle Buries the Dead to Start a Family
Burying beetles haul mouse carcasses into the dirt and prep them to start a family.
Episode: S11 E12 | 4:32
Watch 3:47
Deep Look
Watch Salamanders Skydive!
Wandering salamanders can skydive in the branches of the tallest trees in the world.
Episode: S11 E11 | 3:47
Watch 4:45
Deep Look
How Can These Flies Live in Oily Black Tar Pits?
The petroleum fly and their larvae thrive in the natural asphalt at the La Brea Tar Pits.
Episode: S11 E10 | 4:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Deep Look Season 12
  • Deep Look Season 11
  • Deep Look Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Deep Look Season 8
  • Deep Look Season 7
  • Deep Look Season 6
  • Deep Look Season 5
  • Deep Look Season 4
  • Deep Look Season 3
  • Deep Look Season 2
  • Deep Look Season 1
Watch 3:28
Deep Look
Tiger Beetles Bite First, Ask Questions Never
Tiger beetles sprint so quickly they momentarily outrun their own vision!
Episode: S12 E10 | 3:28
Watch 3:50
Deep Look
These Lovebugs Have Attachment Issues
Lovebugs can spend anywhere from a half-hour to a couple of days attached to each other.
Episode: S12 E9 | 3:50
Watch 20:06
Deep Look
Beach Day? These 5 Surprising Creatures are Hanging Out Too
Do you really know who you’re sharing the beach with?
Episode: S12 E8 | 20:06
Watch 17:48
Deep Look
The 4 Most Ruthless Ants We’ve Ever Filmed
Fire ants, kidnapper ants, honeypot ants and Argentine ants are ruthless!
Episode: S12 E7 | 17:48
Watch 4:42
Deep Look
Clothes Moths Got Your Sweater? There's a Wasp for That
Tiny parasitoid wasps might help you say bye-bye to those smelly mothballs.
Episode: S12 E6 | 4:42
Watch 4:36
Deep Look
Why Mosquitoes Buzz in Your Ear
The mosquito buzzing that you find annoying and disgusting is irresistible to a male mosquito.
Episode: S12 E5 | 4:36
Watch 4:12
Deep Look
Spider Love Is a Battlefield
A male long-jawed orb weaver spider uses his huge jaws to avoid getting eaten while mating.
Episode: S12 E4 | 4:12
Watch 4:47
Deep Look
This Jumping Spider Trains Itself to Kill
Regal jumping spiders are masterful hunters with their athletic leaps, sharp fangs and lethal venom.
Episode: S12 E3 | 4:47
Watch 17:44
Deep Look
5 of the Grossest House Pests We’ve Ever Filmed
We hope your spring cleaning doesn’t uncover these house pests!
Episode: S11 E20 | 17:44
Watch 3:28
Deep Look
This Weevil Was Born in Your Rice and It’s Hungry
A rice weevil is a stowaway that sneaks into your pantry and turns your rice into its new home.
Episode: S12 E2 | 3:28