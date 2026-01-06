Build, Borrow, or Steal: 4 of Nature’s Weirdest Homeowners

Extras
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
These five types of bees collect food and make their nests in surprising ways.
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
Burying beetles haul mouse carcasses into the dirt and prep them to start a family.
Wandering salamanders can skydive in the branches of the tallest trees in the world.
Peppermint stick insect packs a peppermint-scented blast powerful enough to fend off hungry predator
Dragonflies and damselflies may look alike, but these expert hunters have distinct strategies.
Tiger beetles sprint so quickly they momentarily outrun their own vision!
Lovebugs can spend anywhere from a half-hour to a couple of days attached to each other.
Do you really know who you’re sharing the beach with?
Fire ants, kidnapper ants, honeypot ants and Argentine ants are ruthless!
Tiny parasitoid wasps might help you say bye-bye to those smelly mothballs.
The mosquito buzzing that you find annoying and disgusting is irresistible to a male mosquito.
A male long-jawed orb weaver spider uses his huge jaws to avoid getting eaten while mating.