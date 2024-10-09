100 WVIA Way
Deep Look

5 Creepy Creatures Out to Suck Your Blood

Season 11 Episode 13 | 19m 31s

Chances are you’ve got one of these bloodsuckers lurking nearby. Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you. See exactly how they do it and what you can do to stop them.

Aired: 10/09/24
Extras
Watch 4:32
Deep Look
This Mite-y Beetle Buries the Dead to Start a Family
Burying beetles haul mouse carcasses into the dirt and prep them to start a family.
Episode: S11 E12 | 4:32
Watch 3:47
Deep Look
Watch Salamanders Skydive!
Wandering salamanders can skydive in the branches of the tallest trees in the world.
Episode: S11 E11 | 3:47
Watch 4:45
Deep Look
How Can These Flies Live in Oily Black Tar Pits?
The petroleum fly and their larvae thrive in the natural asphalt at the La Brea Tar Pits.
Episode: S11 E10 | 4:45
Watch 5:15
Deep Look
Watch This Starfish Protect Her Babies From Danger
Six-rayed sea stars make great moms, caressing and protecting their babies for months!
Episode: S11 E9 | 5:15
Watch 4:12
Deep Look
Fly Metamorphosis is a Beautiful Nightmare
House flies deploy a specialized organ called the ptilinum to break out of their pupa!
Episode: S11 E8 | 4:12
Watch 6:15
Deep Look
Stingless Bees Guard Tasty Honey With Barricades, Bouncers and Bites
Stingless bees don’t have stingers. So, how do they keep honey thieves away?
Episode: S11 E7 | 6:15
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
Meet the Bug You Didn't Know You Were Eating
After cochineals die, their legacy lives on in the brilliant red hue produced by their hemolymph!
Episode: S11 E6 | 5:16
Watch 3:44
Deep Look
Watch Ferns Get Freaky
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
Episode: S11 E5 | 3:44
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
These Solar-Powered Carnivorous Flatworms Divide and Conquer
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Episode: S11 E4 | 5:16
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
That's Not Rain, That's Super-powered Pee!
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Episode: S11 E3 | 3:57
