Deep Look

Beware of Flesh-Eating Sand Piranhas at the Beach

Season 11 Episode 17 | 3m 49s

Known as sand piranhas, Excirolana chiltoni are tiny crustaceans that nibble at your feet – and draw blood – if you hang out on the wet sand at the beach. They live on the Pacific coast of the U.S. and Canada, and the shorelines of Japan. Here's how to keep them from ruining your vacay!

Aired: 12/10/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Lacewing LOVE is Noisier Than You Think
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
Episode: S11 E16 | 3:49
Watch 23:22
Deep Look
These Bees Hustle to Put Food on the Table
These bees are dedicated chefs! They make honey...and bread, bring you cherries, almonds and more!
Episode: S11 E15 | 23:22
Watch 5:00
Deep Look
How Sunflowers Bring All the Bees to the Yard
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Episode: S11 E14 | 5:00
Watch 19:31
Deep Look
The Bizarre Biology of 5 Bloodsucking Creatures
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:31
Watch 4:32
Deep Look
This Mite-y Beetle Buries the Dead to Start a Family
Burying beetles haul mouse carcasses into the dirt and prep them to start a family.
Episode: S11 E12 | 4:32
Watch 3:47
Deep Look
Watch Salamanders Skydive!
Wandering salamanders can skydive in the branches of the tallest trees in the world.
Episode: S11 E11 | 3:47
Watch 4:45
Deep Look
How Can These Flies Live in Oily Black Tar Pits?
The petroleum fly and their larvae thrive in the natural asphalt at the La Brea Tar Pits.
Episode: S11 E10 | 4:45
Watch 5:15
Deep Look
Watch This Starfish Protect Her Babies From Danger
Six-rayed sea stars make great moms, caressing and protecting their babies for months!
Episode: S11 E9 | 5:15
Watch 4:12
Deep Look
Fly Metamorphosis is a Beautiful Nightmare
House flies deploy a specialized organ called the ptilinum to break out of their pupa!
Episode: S11 E8 | 4:12
Watch 6:15
Deep Look
Stingless Bees Guard Tasty Honey With Barricades, Bouncers and Bites
Stingless bees don’t have stingers. So, how do they keep honey thieves away?
Episode: S11 E7 | 6:15