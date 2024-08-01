100 WVIA Way
Deep Look

Tar Pits Are a Death Trap. Except for This Fly.

Season 11 Episode 10 | 4m 45s

In the sticky oil seeps known as the La Brea Tar Pits, the tiny petroleum fly and their larvae thrive in the natural asphalt that oozes up to the surface. The larvae hunt among the fossilized bones of dire wolves, mammoths and saber-toothed cats.

Aired: 07/31/24
Watch 5:15
Deep Look
These Baby Starfish Are Carnivorous Little Snowflakes
Six-rayed sea stars make great moms, caressing and protecting their babies for months!
Episode: S11 E9 | 5:15
Watch 4:12
Deep Look
Fly Metamorphosis is a Beautiful Nightmare
House flies deploy a specialized organ called the ptilinum to break out of their pupa!
Episode: S11 E8 | 4:12
Watch 6:15
Deep Look
Stingless Bees Guard Tasty Honey With Barricades, Bouncers and Bites
Stingless bees don’t have stingers. So, how do they keep honey thieves away?
Episode: S11 E7 | 6:15
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
Meet the Bug You Didn't Know You Were Eating
After cochineals die, their legacy lives on in the brilliant red hue produced by their hemolymph!
Episode: S11 E6 | 5:16
Watch 3:44
Deep Look
Watch Ferns Get Freaky
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
Episode: S11 E5 | 3:44
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
These Solar-Powered Carnivorous Flatworms Divide and Conquer
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Episode: S11 E4 | 5:16
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Sharpshooter Insects are Real Wizzes at Whizzing
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Episode: S11 E3 | 3:57
Watch 4:36
Deep Look
Watch Spawning Corals Synchronize With the Night Sky
Corals create an underwater "snowstorm" by sending tiny white spheres up the water column.
Episode: S11 E2 | 4:36
Watch 3:58
Deep Look
A Drain Fly’s Happy Place Is Down Your Pipes
Ever wonder how those tiny, jumpy flies got onto your bathroom wall?
Episode: S11 E1 | 3:58
Watch 4:38
Deep Look
Mom, Where Do Baby Jellyfish Come From?
Jellyfish clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.
Episode: S10 E17 | 4:38
