Tar Pits Are a Death Trap. Except for This Fly.

Six-rayed sea stars make great moms, caressing and protecting their babies for months!
House flies deploy a specialized organ called the ptilinum to break out of their pupa!
Stingless bees don’t have stingers. So, how do they keep honey thieves away?
After cochineals die, their legacy lives on in the brilliant red hue produced by their hemolymph!
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Corals create an underwater "snowstorm" by sending tiny white spheres up the water column.
Ever wonder how those tiny, jumpy flies got onto your bathroom wall?
Jellyfish clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.
