Deep Look

Here’s Why Humans Can’t Lay Eggs

Season 12 Episode 20 | 9m 51s

Why do most animals lay eggs, while humans and most mammals give birth to live young? In this episode of Big Ideas from the team behind Deep Look, host Niba explores how eggs first evolved, how they helped animals conquer life on land, and why most mammals eventually shifted from laying eggs to growing babies inside their bodies.

Aired: 03/03/26
Watch 16:18
Deep Look
Build, Borrow, or Steal: 4 of Nature’s Weirdest Homeowners
Meet four creatures who’ve mastered the art of making shelter.
Episode: S12 E14 | 16:18
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Save The Grapes! Enter The Mealybug Destroyer!
If there ever was a bug that we should all raise a glass of wine for, it's the mealybug destroyer.
Episode: S12 E12 | 3:57
Watch 14:54
Deep Look
4 of the Deadliest Tiny Hunters We've Ever Filmed
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
Episode: S11 E18 | 14:54
Watch 4:54
Deep Look
Want a Cozy, Free Home? Ask This Caterpillar How
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Episode: S12 E1 | 4:54
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Beware of Flesh-Eating Sand Piranhas at the Beach
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Episode: S11 E17 | 3:49
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Lacewing Bachelors Vibrate to Find a Valentine
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
Episode: S11 E16 | 3:49
Watch 23:22
Deep Look
These 5 Bees Are Waaay More Than Honey and Stingers
These five types of bees collect food and make their nests in surprising ways.
Episode: S11 E15 | 23:22
Watch 5:00
Deep Look
How Sunflowers Bring All the Bees to the Yard
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Episode: S11 E14 | 5:00
Watch 19:31
Deep Look
5 of the Worst Tiny Bloodsuckers That Have Ever Bitten Us
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:31
Watch 4:32
Deep Look
This Mite-y Beetle Buries the Dead to Start a Family
Burying beetles haul mouse carcasses into the dirt and prep them to start a family.
Episode: S11 E12 | 4:32
Watch 10:17
Deep Look
I Simulated Insect Vision and It Got WEIRD
Here’s what compound eyes really do — and why flies see you in slow motion.
Episode: S12 E19 | 10:17
Watch 15:28
Deep Look
Hide! 4 Tiny Animals That Go Undercover In Style
Whether it’s seaweed cloaks or see-through wings, these animals know how to hide. Meet four masters
Episode: S12 E15 | 15:28
Watch 4:46
Deep Look
This Stick Insect Has a Peppermint-Scented Secret Weapon
Peppermint stick insect packs a peppermint-scented blast powerful enough to fend off hungry predator
Episode: S12 E16 | 4:46
Watch 4:30
Deep Look
Pick Your Player: Dragonfly vs Damselfly
Dragonflies and damselflies may look alike, but these expert hunters have distinct strategies.
Episode: S12 E11 | 4:30
Watch 3:28
Deep Look
Tiger Beetles Bite First, Ask Questions Never
Tiger beetles sprint so quickly they momentarily outrun their own vision!
Episode: S12 E10 | 3:28
Watch 3:50
Deep Look
These Lovebugs Have Attachment Issues
Lovebugs can spend anywhere from a half-hour to a couple of days attached to each other.
Episode: S12 E9 | 3:50
Watch 20:06
Deep Look
Beach Day? These 5 Surprising Creatures are Hanging Out Too
Do you really know who you’re sharing the beach with?
Episode: S12 E8 | 20:06
Watch 17:48
Deep Look
The 4 Most Ruthless Ants We’ve Ever Filmed
Fire ants, kidnapper ants, honeypot ants and Argentine ants are ruthless!
Episode: S12 E7 | 17:48