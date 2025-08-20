These Lovebugs Have Attachment Issues

Extras
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
These five types of bees collect food and make their nests in surprising ways.
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
Burying beetles haul mouse carcasses into the dirt and prep them to start a family.
Wandering salamanders can skydive in the branches of the tallest trees in the world.
The petroleum fly and their larvae thrive in the natural asphalt at the La Brea Tar Pits.
Do you really know who you’re sharing the beach with?
Fire ants, kidnapper ants, honeypot ants and Argentine ants are ruthless!
Tiny parasitoid wasps might help you say bye-bye to those smelly mothballs.
The mosquito buzzing that you find annoying and disgusting is irresistible to a male mosquito.
A male long-jawed orb weaver spider uses his huge jaws to avoid getting eaten while mating.
Regal jumping spiders are masterful hunters with their athletic leaps, sharp fangs and lethal venom.
We hope your spring cleaning doesn’t uncover these house pests!
A rice weevil is a stowaway that sneaks into your pantry and turns your rice into its new home.
Praying mantises, barnacles, newts and earthworms have some of the strangest love lives.
